Minister Retno: No Intention Indonesia to Establish Diplomacy with Israel

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi emphasized that until now the Indonesian government has no intention of establishing diplomatic relations with Israel.

“Indonesia’s support for Palestinian independence is based on a two-state solution and other international parameters that have been consistently agreed upon,” said the Foreign Minister in an online media conference on Wednesday.

The statement came after a recent report said that Indonesia will soon normalize relations with Israel.

A diplomatic source reported to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday said there are two countries that may be on the next list in establishing diplomatic relations with Israel in the coming weeks.

The source identified Oman and Indonesia as two countries whose talks have advanced and with whom normalization could be announced before thd US President Donald Trump leaves office on January 20, 2021.

Meanwhile, the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) asked Indonesia to remain consistent and reject the possibility of bilateral relations with Israel.

MUI’s Head of Foreign Affairs, Sudarnoto Abdul Hakim, said that the government must firmly show the world the attitude of rejecting imperialism anything and anywhere.

“Don’t let it be because of economic considerations, for example, that we as a nation sacrifice what has become our attitude and personality as well as our beliefs. “All efforts to cooperate, including cooperation in the economic sector with Israel, must be rejected,” he said in a written statement, Tuesday (15/12).

According to him, establishing bilateral relations with any country, including Israel, is the right of every country. However, he said, Indonesia had to consider Israel’s occupation.

“Sudarnoto emphasized that Indonesia cannot allow colonialism in the midst of achieving international peace. For that, he asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to continue to fight for the independence of the Palestinian people. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)