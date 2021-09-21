Minister Retno Meets with the President of the 76th UNGA

New York, MINA – Indonesian Minister of Foreign Affairs Retno Marsudi on Monday in New York, the United States met with Abdulla Shahid, President of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA).

Abdulla Shahid who is also Foreign Minister of the Maldives replaces Volkan Bozkir as the President of the 75th UNGA.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister on her Twitter account conveyed Indonesia’s support for Abdulla Shahid as the President of the 76th UNGA.

In addition, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also underlined the importance of multilateralism that provides access to vaccines for all and gender equality.

On the sidelines of the 76th UN General Assembly Session, the Indonesian Foreign Minister also held a meeting with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu.

The two foreign ministers discussed the situation in Afghanistan to bilateral relations between Indonesia and Turkey.

“Turkish Foreign Minister @MevlutCavusoglu and I discussed the situation in Afghanistan, Myanmar, cooperation against Covid-19 and efforts to strengthen Indonesia-Turkey bilateral relations,” Foreign Minister Retno wrote on her official Twitter account on Monday.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlut said that his meeting with Foreign Minister Retno on the sidelines of the UN session was productive.

“It will further strengthen our bilateral relations in all fields. We work closely with Indonesia in #UN, #OIC, #D8 & #MIKTA,” Mevlut wrote on his official Twitter account, as quoted from Anadolu Agency.

Mevlut also mentioned that Turkey would host and host Retno in her country next month. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)