Minister Retno Affirms Indonesia’s Support for Palestine to FM Riad

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi reiterated that Indonesia will continue to provide support for the struggle for Palestinian independence.

It was conveyed by the Indonesian Foreign Minister during a virtual meeting with Palestinian Foreign Minister (FM) Riad Maliki on Tuesday, September 29.

“I emphasize the position of Indonesia which will continue to provide support for the Palestinian cause,” said Retno in an online media conference on Wednesday.

The Indonesian Foreign Minister also conveyed his support for Palestine when he delivered a national speech at the 73rd UN General Assembly.

Apart from political support, Retno emphasized that Indonesia has also provided financial support and capacity building for Palestine

“The future of Palestine is becoming increasingly difficult and full of challenges. Without strong international support, it is feared that Palestinian political rights will be neglected,” said Retno.

During the virtual meeting, Foreign Minister Riad gave an update on the dire situation of Palestine.

However, one positive thing conveyed by Foreign Minister Riad is about the creation of unity between the Hamas and Fatah factions.

“The Palestinian Foreign Minister explained that the two factions are in talks that would lead to the implementation of the Palestinian Election,” said Retno. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)