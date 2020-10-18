Minister Prabowo Meets With US Defense Minister at the Pentagon

The Indonesian Defense Minister and the US Defense Minister (photo: Special)

Washington, MINA – The Indonesian Minister of Defense Prabowo Subianto held a meeting with the United States Defense Minister Mark Esper at the headquarters of the US Department of Defense (Pentagon) located in Arlington County, Virginia, Washington DC.

As quoted from the Voice of America (VOA) on Sunday, the meeting agreed to increase military and defense cooperation between Indonesia and the US.

In a joint statement released on Friday by the US Department of Defense, Esper conveyed the importance of upholding human rights (HAM), law and professionalization while the two countries expand cooperation.

Meanwhile, Prabowo conveyed the importance of military cooperation at all levels. He also appreciated the US support for the modernization of Indonesia’s defense.

The two officials also expressed a desire to increase bilateral military activities and cooperate on maritime security.

In addition, the two sides also expressed their intention to restart their search for the bodies of US soldiers who disappeared in Indonesia during World War II.

Previously, the spokesman for the Indonesian Ministry of Defense, Dahnil Aznar Simanjuntak, said Prabowo would be active in the US from 15 to 19 October.

“Mr. Prabowo has been active in the US from 15 to 19 October,” Dahnil said in a written statement on Saturday.

He explained that Prabowo would discuss several collaborations between the two countries in the defense sector that had been in place for a long time.

While in the US, Prabowo not only met with the US Defense Secretary, but also met with a number of officials in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Met with many parties, especially those related to defense in the United States,” he said.

Dahnil also responded to the many criticisms of the Minister of Defense’s working visit to the United States. According to him, criticism is something Prabowo has always accepted. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)