MINA and ACT Explore Cooperation in Humanitarian Program

MINA Editor-in-Chief Widi Kusnadi (second from left) along with Head of Reporting Rana Setiawan (far left) received a visit from Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) represented by Head of Marketing Faisal Fajar (far right) accompanied by Executive Partnership Hero Gefthi Firnando (second from right) in the MINA News Agency, MER-C Building Jakarta, Tuesday (6/30/2020). (Photo: Abdullah / MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The humanitarian organization Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) with MINA News Agency explore several cooperation programs such as media partners and humanitarian collaboration.

“Among the cooperation to be explored is a humanitarian program in collaboration to build waqf wells in Gaza, Palestine,” said ACT’s Head of Marketing Faisal Fajar when visited at MINA office in Jakarta on Tuesday (June 30).

He explained the construction of waqf wells through ACT global waqf had been carried out since December 2019.

It will become one of the water wells that can be consumed by Palestinians in Gaza who suffer from a prolonged Israeli blockade.

“I expect MINA to be part of this humanitarian collaboration,” said Faisal.

For a long time, Palestinians in the Gaza Strip have suffered from a water crisis due to a prolonged blockade and humanitarian conflict between Israel and Palestine.

Please note, 97 percent of the water in Palestine is currently contaminated with waste and hazardous chemicals and the water cannot be consumed by living things.

In addition, Executive Partnership Hero Gefthi Firnando hopes that MINA can become one of the important media partners in implementing various humanitarian collaboration programs.

“Hopefully, MINA can become a collaborative humanitarian partner as a media partner who can invite more friends to care for humanity in spreading the good by involving various elements of society in the country,” he concluded.

Further responding to that, MINA Editor-in-Chief Widi Kusnadi welcomed the collaboration because in principle MINA is always open and support humanitarian cooperation as a media partner.

Aksi Cepat Tanggap (ACT) is a professional non-profit organization that focuses humanitarian work on disaster management from the emergency phase to the post-disaster recovery phase.

The institution’s independence milestone has since officially become the Aksi Cepat Tanggap Foundation on April 21, 2005.

MINA News Agency, published in three languages: Indonesian, Arabic and English.

MINA provide benefits for the people of Indonesia and the world who play an active role in the struggle and propagation of Islam as well as the struggle for the liberation of Al-Aqsa Mosque and the independence of Palestinians. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)