MER-C Volunteers in Gaza Serve in a Number of Hospitals

Gaza, MINA – Eleven MER-C volunteers who had successfully entered Gaza since Monday were immediately placed and served in a number of hospitals to help Gaza residents.

One of the volunteers who is an Orthopedic Specialist Doctor said on Wednesday morning the team had coordinated the placement of volunteers with the Gaza Emergency Medical Teams (EMT) and the Palestinian Ministry of Health (MoH) in Gaza. The team was immediately greeted by Dr. Muhammad who is the Coordinator of Hospitals in Gaza.

MER-C medical volunteers were immediately divided into three teams which were distributed to three health facilities in southern Gaza that were still operational. The division of teams is based on the results of coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Health.

Team 1 consists of a surgical team stationed at Abu Yousef Al Najjar Hospital in Rafah which is intended to serve surgical and trauma patients. The most cases are infected open fractures and burns. Team 2 consists of midwives and nurses stationed at the Al-Helal Al-Emirati Maternity Hospital in Rafah which is dedicated to caring for birthing patients. The number of Sectio Caesaria operations at this hospital reaches 15 operations per day. Meanwhile, the number of births handled at this hospital reaches 7,000 cases per month.

Meanwhile, Team 3, is a Primary Care Team consisting of general practitioners and nurses placed at the Tall Al-Sultan Primary Health Clinic in Rafah which is quite large with facilities such as X Ray and a laboratory. In this health facility there are five polyclinics, one specialist pediatric polyclinic (SpA), two general polyclinics and two other polyclinics. There are also facilities such as an emergency room with 7 bed emergency rooms, two of which can be used as High Care Units (HCU) for the emergency room. There can be up to 1500 patients served in one day.

“Thank God, the three places above are quite suitable for our team as specialists, general practitioners and midwives. “It’s appropriate in the sense that there are a lot of patients, the equipment we have is really needed and is enough to help the medical team here who are tired,” he said.

“So by getting a suitable place in a relatively safe area, we are very grateful,” he added.

The MER-C volunteer also said that based on the results of the team’s assessment on the first day, with the number of doctors, health workers, medicines and equipment being insufficient, the hospital really hoped that they would get help from the next medical team.

Volunteer doctors and health workers from various countries began to enter Gaza to help. The MER-C EMTs were the first Indonesian team to provide medical assistance since the October 7 attack. The team helps perform trauma patient surgery, maternal services and general services. The team will work for two weeks to a maximum of one month.

He said that sending medical team assistance requires program continuity. Therefore, there is great hope that the Ministry of Health of Gaza, Indonesia can send medical team assistance on an ongoing basis to meet the needs of doctors who specialize in orthopedics, traumatology, ob-gyn, neurosurgery, plastic surgery, anesthesia specialists, pediatricians, internal medicine specialists and general practitioners as well as midwife services. and nurses. Whatever we have is really needed by the Palestinian people in Gaza at this time. Medical assistance from Indonesia is like an oasis of Indonesian-Palestinian brotherhood. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)