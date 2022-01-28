MER-C: Holocaust Museum and Exhibition in Minahasa Must Be Closed

Jakarta, MINA – The Presidium of Indonesian medical emergency rescue committe, MER-C regretted the holding of the Holocaust history photo exhibition and the opening of the Holocaust Museum in Indonesia on Thursday, 27 January 2022.

The chair of MER-C’s Presidium, dr. Sarbini Abdul Murad asked for the exhibition to be stopped and the museum located in Tondano, Minahasa Regency, North Sulawesi, which was built by an Indonesian businessman of Jewish descent, Yaakov Baruch immediately closed and other similar activities are prohibited in Indonesia.

“These are steps that indirectly constitute an effort to open diplomatic relations with Israel. This is the prologue that the minority Jews want to convey that there is a sad Holocaust event that has been experienced by the nation of Israel. They want to convey a message to the Indonesian people that Israel is an oppressed and suffering nation,” said Sarbini.

Although the Holocaust did exist, according to him, there is still a historical debate regarding the number of Jews who became victims

“They want to knock and open the hearts of the Indonesian people with this kind of information. It is hoped that in the future the Indonesian people will not refuse the opening of diplomatic relations with Israel,” he said.

Sarbini also straightened out that we are not hostile to the Jewish people. But what we are against is the idea of ​​Zionism which is synonymous with colonialism and racism.

According to Sarbini, what is happening now is the opposite, “Israel is the one who is carrying out the Holocaust against the Palestinian people!”.

For that, he hopes that the Indonesian government is consistent with supporting and defending Palestine, which means that things like this must be considered as an illegal activity.

“The establishment of a Holocaust museum and photo exhibition that took place in Minahasa has hurt the history and struggle of the Indonesian people, who have always been with Palestine and supported the struggle of the Palestinian people,” he said.

“The Indonesian government should not on the one hand defend Palestine, but on the other hand let there be people who make efforts that are contrary to the aspirations of the Indonesian government and people for Palestine. The government must prohibit similar activities in Indonesia,” he hoped.

Sarbini also regretted the presence of the German Ambassador to Indonesia at the event. “It is not appropriate for the presence of the German Ambassador because Indonesia does not have diplomatic relations with Israel and the Indonesian people support the Palestinian cause. Don’t let things like this interfere with relations with the Indonesian people,” he said.

Once again Sarbini also reminded the Indonesian government and people not to be fooled, “The Holocaust Museum and Holocaust Exhibition must be closed,” he stressed. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)