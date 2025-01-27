AWG’s Peaceful Protest in Front of US Embassy to Condemn the “Gaza Holocaust”

Jakarta, MINA – The Aqsa Working Group (AWG), an Indonesia-based humanitarian organization, held a peaceful protest in front of the United States Embassy in Jakarta. The demonstration included a collective recitation of Surah Al-Isra from the Quran and prayers, serving as a counter-narrative to International Holocaust Remembrance Day, which is commemorated annually on January 27. The protest took place from 7:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. local time.

“Every January 27, Zionist Israel and its allies commemorate the Holocaust that occurred during World War II. The Holocaust is regarded as one of the darkest events in human history. Zionists claim that six million Jews were victims of the atrocities committed by Nazi Germany,” stated M. Anshorullah, Chairman of the AWG Presidium on Monday (January 27).

While January 27 has been officially designated by the United Nations General Assembly as International Holocaust Remembrance Day, Anshorullah emphasized that the commemoration is largely limited to a small number of UN member states aligned with Zionist Israel.

“The Holocaust remains a subject of controversy (particularly regarding the scale of its victims), and is deeply intertwined with Zionist political agendas in Palestine. Even Norman Finkelstein, a prominent Jewish scholar and activist, has argued that the Holocaust has been transformed into an ‘industry’ used to legitimize Zionist Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories,” he explained.

“It is ironic that over the past 15 months, since October 7, Zionist Israel has commemorated and lamented the Holocaust while simultaneously perpetrating a Holocaust, or genocide, in Gaza, Palestine,” Anshorullah added.

During the protest, AWG issued eight key statements under the title “Zionist Israel’s Holocaust in Gaza: A Call to Rebuild”:

The annual commemoration of the Holocaust on January 27 is a Zionist effort to assert the legitimacy of their occupation of Palestinian land and to garner international acceptance for their actions.

The atrocities committed by Zionist Israel in Palestine, including the genocide since October 7, 2023, and their occupation since 1947, constitute a Holocaust in itself. Zionists mourn the Holocaust of World War II while simultaneously committing similar atrocities upon the Palestinian people.

The holocaust in Gaza is a reality that the world cannot ignore. A majority of United Nations member states have acknowledged that Zionist Israel has committed severe human rights violations in Gaza since October 7, 2023. The Lemkin Institute, a leading humanitarian organization named after Raphael Lemkin, the architect of the 1948 Genocide Convention, has unequivocally declared Zionist Israel’s actions in Gaza as acts of genocide.

The Holocaust in Gaza has been directly supported, funded, and armed by the United States and several European countries. These countries, as enablers of these atrocities, bear moral and legal responsibility and must be held accountable as collaborators in crimes against humanity.

AWG calls upon the international community to recognize that the Holocaust during World War II cannot and must not be used as a pretext for Zionist Jews to justify their colonization of Palestine. The Holocaust against Jews occurred in Europe, perpetrated by Europeans, yet Palestinians are now forced to bear the consequences of these historical injustices.

The Holocaust in Gaza is an unprecedented crime, and Zionist Israel, along with its allies, must be held accountable, just as the Nazi regime was persecuted during the Nuremberg Trials.

AWG urges the global community to continue supporting the Palestinian people, particularly in rebuilding Gaza following the Holocaust perpetrated by Zionists since October 7, 2023.

AWG demands that United Nations member states implement the UN General Assembly resolution of September 18, 2024, which declared Zionist Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Jerusalem illegal. Zionist Israel must withdraw from all occupied territories by September 2025. Furthermore, member states are called upon to impose arms and economic embargoes on Zionist Israel. (FARAH)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

