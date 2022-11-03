Meeting with VP Amin, MBZ Praises Indonesia’s Great Potential

Abu Dhabi, MINA – The President of the United Arab Emirates (UEA) Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan (MBZ) expressed his admiration for Indonesia’s great potential in various fields.

Thus, he wants to continue to improve the relationship between Indonesia and the UEA, especially in the field of technology.

“I see there are many areas that can still be improved between the two countries, especially in the field of technology,” said MBZ when he met Vice President K.H. Ma’ruf Amin at the Al Shatie Palace in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

He also said, Indonesia is a country that has a fairly high ability in the field of technology.

“In addition, Indonesia’s very large population is a separate strength for Indonesia, especially among other Islamic countries,” said MBZ.

“Islamic and Arab countries see very well how important Indonesia is with a growing population,” he added.

Thus, MBZ also believes that based on all existing indicators, Indonesia in the next 25 years will become a great country.

“Because Indonesia is supported by stability and stability in time will be the most important factor for the progress of a country,” he said.

In addition, said MBZ, Indonesia has the factors that make it possible for it to become a big country.

“And Indonesia also has man power or a workforce that is very serious or very hardworking and we see an interest for us to increase cooperation in the field of employment,” he said.

Likewise, continued MBZ, he wants to continue to increase cooperation with Indonesia, especially as a fellow Muslim country.

“Because Indonesia has a very large weight of Islamic nuances. May Allah SWT protect the Indonesian nation and continue to give stability to it,” he prayed.

On the same occasion, Vice President Ma’ruf Amin explained, Indonesia at 100 years of age, namely in 2045, wants to become a Golden Indonesia.

“We do have large natural resources, quite a lot of human resources, but we also need technology and scientific advances,” he said.

Therefore, said the Vice President, Indonesia needs cooperation with the UEA to realize these ideals.

“Hopefully this cooperation will give blessings to both countries,” he said.

Lastly, the Vice President appreciated the UEA’s support for the Indonesian Presidency at the G20 and the willingness of President MBZ to attend the G20 Summit in Bali in mid-November.

“And I hope His Majesty’s support will continue throughout the Summit in pushing for a declaration or communique. Also so that the G20 Summit can produce concrete collaborations that are beneficial for the world,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)