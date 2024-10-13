Medical Workers at Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Persist Amid Israeli Siege

Gaza, MINA – Medical workers at the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza, Palestine, continue to endure the siege imposed by the Israeli occupying forces in Northern Gaza, which has been ongoing since Saturday.

“We have been surrounded for about six days at the Indonesian Hospital, with no resources or medicines from anywhere, and it is impossible for ambulance crews to refer patients to other hospitals,” said Iman Nujjim, a nurse from the Indonesian Hospital’s emergency department, in a video shared by MER-C on Instagram on Saturday.

A few days ago, the Gaza Ministry of Health announced that the Israeli military had warned three hospitals to evacuate staff and patients, threatening to kill, destroy, and arrest, similar to the situation at Al-Shifa Hospital a few months ago.

This announcement came after the Israeli military launched a military operation in Jabalia on Sunday (October 5), citing the need to prevent Hamas from regaining strength in the area.

The Israeli military had also previously warned Palestinian residents to evacuate their homes in Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahia and move south, while the Gaza Ministry of Interior and National Security warned against complying with this order, labeling it as a “deception and lies.”

This evacuation order also forced two MER-C volunteers, who had been working at the Indonesian Hospital in Northern Gaza for about two months, to return to their base in Central Gaza. (T/RE1/P2)

