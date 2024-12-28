Medical Personnels Burned to Death in Kamal Adwan Hospital

Gaza, MINA – Palestinian medical sources said on Saturday that a number of medical personnel in Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza were burned to death by a fire lit by Israeli soldiers in the compound, Palinfo reported.

According to medical and media sources, the Israeli occupation forces (IOF) set fire to several premises in the besieged Kamal Adwan Hospital after storming it and ordering medical staff, patients and caregivers to evacuate the facility, under intense shelling and gunfire in the area.

A nurse working at the hospital told Al-Jazeera satellite channel on Friday that Israeli soldiers stormed the facility, burned its contents, beat and abused members of the medical crew, and forced them to leave it.

She added that the IOF kidnapped several medical personnel, patients, and civilians along with the hospital’s director Hussam Abu Safiya and took them to an unknown location.

Meanwhile, witnesses who fled the area reported that Israeli soldiers executed a number of detainees in the hospital’s surroundings.

Meanwhile, the Government Media Office (GMO) said that the IOF detained 350 people inside the hospital, including 180 members of the medical team and 75 patients and caregivers, before forcing them to gather in its courtyard.

Then, the IOF forced the detainees to strip off their clothes before taking them away and then deploying booby-trapped robots around the hospital, according to the GMO.

The GMO condemned what happened at the hospital as a “war crime” and a “flagrant violation of international law.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)