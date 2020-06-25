Mass and Social Media Can Suppress Israeli Arrogance

Jakarta, MINA – An Indonesian Senior journalist Aat Surya Safaat said mass media and social media can suppress Israel’s arrogance, including cancel its plan to annex the occupied West Bank, Palestine.

“Journalists and social media users can influence world public opinion to stop the Israeli annexation plan for the West Bank which is part of the ‘Deal of the Century’ plan initiated by the US,” said Aat during a press conference ‘Refusing Israel’s Annexation of Palestinian Land’ in Jakarta on Thursday (June 25).

According to the former Head of the ANTARA News Bureau in New York history proves that the press played a major role in ending the Vietnam war and stopping apartheid politics in South Africa, even encouraging recognition of Indonesia’s independence by the international world.

On the other hand, according to him, the current social media presence can work together with the press to become an alternative force.

He stated that the mass media and social media users who love humanity in Indonesia and internationally must not be silent about the humanitarian problems that occur in the Palestinian nation.

“Especially for Indonesia, the great services of the Palestinian people will not be forgotten, in which the Palestinian Grand Mufti Shaykh Muhammad Amin Al-Husaini who was hiding in Germany at that time acknowledged and supported Indonesia’s independence before the leaders of other Arab countries made the same statement,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)