March 15, International Day to Combat Islamophobia

Jeddah, MINA – Secretary General of the Organization for Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dr. Yousef Al-Othaimeen reiterated the OIC’s call to the United Nations and other international and regional organizations, when commemorating March 15 each year as “International Day to Combat Islamophobia.”

According to him, this is to consolidate global awareness about curbing the phenomenon of intolerance and hatred against Muslims.

The OIC Secretary General’s appeal was delivered Monday, marking the Second Year Anniversary of the March 15 2019 terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand, which killed 51 innocent Muslim worshipers.

Al-Othaimeen paid tribute to the martyrs who died and renewed the OIC’s deep sympathy and solidarity with the families of the victims.

The OIC Secretary General also conveyed the OIC’s highest consideration to Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern, his government, and the people of New Zealand for their extraordinary support and solidarity with the families of the victims and with the Muslim community living in the country.

Although it condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, regardless of the motivation and identity of the perpetrators, the OIC firmly rejects all policies, statements and practices that link Islam with terrorism.

Al-Othaimeen also noted with concern that Islamophobia, as a contemporary form of racism and religious discrimination, is on the rise in many parts of the world. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)