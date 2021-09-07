Malaysia Encourages Halal Trade Digitally at MIHAS 2021

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation (MATRADE) aims to facilitate high-value, cross-border halal trade digitally at the upcoming Malaysia International Halal Showcase (MIHAS) in September 2021.

“Digitally enabled trade is the way forward and key in rebuilding economic resilience. In keeping up with the current trend and due to the current pandemic situation, MIHAS this year will spearhead the digitalization agenda for the Halal industry in bringing patrons, investors and trade partners under one virtual platform. Since its inception in 2004, the event has progressively profiled as the marquee halal sourcing platform, attracted over 1,000 exhibitors from 44 countries participated in the last edition of MIHAS in 2019. We look forward to fortifying Malaysia’s position as the global halal hub with another successful showcase this year amid the challenging environment,” said MATRADE CEO, Mohd Mustafa Abdul Aziz.

MIHAS 2021 has kicked off as scheduled with its weekly preview sessions organised by MATRADE, every Wednesday from 11th August to 1st September.

In partnership with MIHAS 2021 collaborative partners, namely Bank Islam Malaysia Berhad (BIMB), Standard Chartered Bank Malaysia Berhad, Halal Development Corporation Berhad (HDC) and CIMB Bank Berhad (CIMB), the sessions aim to provide audiences with brief insights on the relevancy of Halal to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs), Exports, Technology Adoption and Sustainability.

Building on the momentum, MIHAS 2021 virtual Knowledge Hub will continue from 10th to 12th September 2021, beginning with sessions for Malaysian exporters to get up-close with MATRADE Trade Commissioners from markets such as South Asia, MENA, West Africa, Central Asia and Europe for the opportunity to explore potential Halal export opportunities, with MIHAS 2021 as a catalyst.

In addition to that, line-up of thought-provoking dialogue on Halal related topics of interest are well outlined, covering Islamic financing, innovation and business sustainability, digital technologies and the role of women entrepreneurs in Halal economy, among others. Prominent policy makers, strategic thinkers, renowned academicians as well as industry leaders and influencers are eager to offer their perspectives and thoughts, which will be streamed live over three days.

MIHAS aims to virtually host a bevy of Halal exhibitors, and over 15,000 international buyers and trade visitors across the Halal ecosystem, making it the world’s largest Halal event. The showcase has attracted industry giants leading conversations about enabling the Islamic economy and sustainable supply chains respectively.

With major events pushed to pivot digitally in light of movement restrictions, Global event organisers, Reed Exhibitions found 65% of visitors, 57% of exhibitors surveyed expect digital event technology will remain relevant even after the pandemic. MIHAS has quickly adapted to these changes, going fully digital for the first time.

This year’s edition of MIHAS will be held from 9 September until 31 December 2021. Fitted with digital capabilities, MIHAS has neutralized disruptions from the pandemic by enabling exhibitors, visitors and participants with the freedom to network with AI assisted business matching sessions, connect across time zones with live chats available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, view showcases of products and services, and participate in webinars from the safety and comfort of their home countries. Exhibiting brands will also benefit from real-time data access crucial for analysis and brand development to remain competitive in today’s highly digitaliszed environment.

“We managed to secure 25 Indonesian companies participation in the exhibition with the aim to integrate Indonesian companies within the global halal supply chain with the help of KBRI in Malaysia,” said Har Man Ahmad, Trade Commissioner MATRADE Jakarta

Themed, Empowering Halal, Tomorrow, Together, MIHAS 2021 will focus on showcasing 12 key pillars. These include education, pharmaceuticals, services and enablers, franchise, modest fashion, Islamic finance, cosmetics and personal care, media and recreation, Muslim friendly travel, e-commerce and food technology. (R/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)