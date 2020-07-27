Makkah Ready to Run Hajj 2020

Makkah, MINA – Makkah City announced the readiness of its operational plan for the implementation of the hajj in 2020. This plan is in line with preventive measures to protect pilgrims from the Covid-19 outbreak.

The city government has recruited more than 18,490 workers to implement its plans for this year’s Hajj season. Makkah promises to provide the best service for pilgrims.

As quoted from Arab News, there are 28 new and complete service centers scattered throughout the holy sites in addition to the sub-municipality.

More than 13,500 cleaning workers with the latest equipment will be on duty 24 hours throughout the city and shrines, especially in crowded places and on peak days. A total of 87,900 trash containers are placed underground in the Mina area.

There will be a number of teams and committees to monitor markets, food stores, and restaurants all the time. This public health monitoring will target wholesalers, restaurants, cafeterias, barber salons, laundries, bakeries, and other services.

These teams will test food on an ongoing basis and destroy the damaged ingredients. They are also tasked with managing prices, overseeing water sanitation, and monitoring slaughterhouses to anticipate the highest operational capacity throughout the year.

They will also conduct field trips to detect epidemic cases between animals and ensure the safety of meat given to humans.

The city of Makkah is said to be improving supervision and maintenance of electricity networks, roads, tunnels, bridges, toilets, and drainage networks. The government has allocated emergency units and support teams to handle situations such as fire and heavy rain.

The Mayor of Makkah, Mohammed Abdullah Al-Quwaihis, said the plan was based on Saudi Arabia’s decision to restrict the pilgrimage this year. Pilgrims who are allowed to perform Hajj this year are people who already live in the Kingdom.

He said the city government had mobilized its energy, human and material resources to achieve a successful and safe hajj season. This achievement was carried out with support from teams in other sectors and cities, as well as from public security and surveillance groups.

Al-Quwaihis added the city government did its best to ensure the provision of all services for pilgrims. Thus, pilgrims can perform the Hajj ritual easily, comfortably, and safely under the follow-up and guidance of Makkah Governor Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, his deputy Prince Badr bin Sultan bin Abdul Aziz, and Minister of City and Rural Affairs Majid Al-Hogail.

The Directorate General of Civil Defense has started an awareness campaign to educate pilgrims and workers about ways to stay safe in the event of an emergency. The message of this campaign is sent to pilgrims via SMS as well as guide boards, screens, and television on holy sites and in pilgrim accommodation. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)