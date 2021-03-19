Mae_C Socializes Role of Muslim Women in Liberation Aqsa Mosque

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – The women’s struggle for Al-Aqsa and Palestine, Maemuna Center (Mae_C) and Lampung Muslimah Ta’lim Council held an Al-Aqsa socialization on Friday.

The socialization which was held at the Taqwa Hall, the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School in South Lampung was held to increase the role of Muslim women in the struggle for the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestine.

Waliyul Imaam Lampung, Abdullah Mutholib, in his speech said that defending Palestine is not only the duty of men, but Muslim women must also take part in defending Palestine.

“A woman was created from the rib of a man, positioned as someone who has dignity. Before Islam came women had no dignity, but after coming to Islam, women were glorified,” he said.

He emphasized that Muslim women have a very important role in the liberation of the Al-Aqsa Mosque, at least as supporters for their husbands and families to always love the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The Head of the Committee, Miftahussa’adah explained that it was the first Al-Aqsa socialization specifically for Muslim women in the Lampung region.

“The aim is how we equip faith to the younger generation, also provide an understanding of Al-Aqsa and foster a sense of love for Al-Aqsa,” she said.

During the socialization, participants were given materials including the Urgency of Palestine in Islam, the Priority of Al-Aqsa and Al-Quds and the Current Conditions of Palestine and Al-Aqsa. The speaker was the Chairman of Mae_C, Fitriyah Mukti Asih.

Mae_C is a women’s struggle for Al-Aqsa and Palestine under the auspices of the Al-Aqsa Working Group (AWG). The name Maemuna itself is taken from Maemuna, the only sahabiah who narrated a hadith about Al-Quds.

Headquartered at Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Maos, Cilacap, Central Java, this organization aims to accommodate various forms of women’s real struggle that can be carried out for the liberation of Al-Aqsa and the Palestinian people. (L/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)