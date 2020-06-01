M 5.3 Earthquake Hit Japan on Monday

Select Language

Ilustration (photo special)

Tokyo, MINA – The magnitude 5.3 earthquake Province in Japan on Monday morning, the country’s meteorological agency said.

The epicenter is in the eastern part of Ibaraki, which is located northeast of the capital Tokyo, with a depth of 100 kilometers (62 miles).

There were no reports of deaths or injuries. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

Vibration was also felt in other provinces, while the agency did not issue a tsunami warning. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency MINA)

