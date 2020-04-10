“Learning from Home” Program Broadcasts on Indonesian National TV

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Ministry of Education and Culture launched the “Learning from Home” program which will air on Indonesian National TV (TVRI) starting from Monday, April 13, 2020.

“This program starts airing on TVRI on Monday 13 April 2020 starting at 08.00 am,” said Minister of Education and Culture, Nadiem Anwar Makarim, in a teleconference for the Launch of Learning Program from Home in Jakarta on Thursday.

According to him, the program will be held in the midst of the spread of Coronavirus Disease pandemic (Covid-19) which resulted in many students having to carry out learning activities at home, both through online and off-line facilities. However, not all students and educators have the ability to access online learning platforms optimally.

“Learning from Home Program is an effort of Ministry of Education and Culture to help the education of all people in the Covid-19 emergency period, especially to help people who have limited internet access, both because of economic challenges and geographical location,” he said.

Learning from Home Program at TVRI, is a quick response from the Ministry of Education and Culture to the input of the House of Representatives Commission X at the Working Meeting on March 27, 2020, in line with the spirit of Merdeka Belajar.

The program is planned to be held for at least the next 3 months.

“In addition to being filled with learning programs for all levels, Learning from Home will also present a Parental and Teacher Guidance program and cultural shows on weekends,” he explained.

The content or learning material presented will focus on improving literacy, numeracy, and character building of students.

The Ministry of Education and Culture will also conduct monitoring and evaluation of this program together with non-governmental organizations.

“It should be noted that in fact in a situation like this, what is important when providing meaningful education,” explained the Minister of Education and Culture.

Furthermore, in situations where teaching and learning activities (KBM) in schools are stopped, solidarity and mutual cooperation are key to handling Covid-19 in Indonesia. Therefore the Ministry of Education and Culture is open to cooperation and collaboration in supporting the provision of education in this emergency.

“The spirit of mutual cooperation that we have shows the unity and strength of our nation’s ideology of Pancasila,” he added. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)