Large Protesters Demanding Gaza Ceasefire Disrupt Biden’s State of Union Address

Washington, MINA – As U.S. President Joe Biden geared up to deliver his significant 2024 State of the Union Address on Thursday, a large group of protestors demanding a ceasefire in Gaza took a dramatic stand outside the White House and near the Capitol, disrupting the usual proceedings and forcing the Biden to alter his route, Wafa reports.

Demonstrators adorned in shirts bearing the message “Biden Legacy = Genocide” made their voices heard by deploying a massive Palestinian flag across Pennsylvania Avenue and establishing a human blockade, effectively halting traffic.

The size and determination of the protest led to a change in President Biden’s planned path to the Capitol, with CNN reporting that the President’s motorcade was compelled to opt for a less direct route to avoid the throngs of protestors.

Despite the heavy presence of police vehicles and law enforcement personnel, which reporters on the scene described as outsized, the protest remained largely peaceful.

As night fell, with Biden’s speech underway, the protest began to dissipate. However, smaller groups continued to make their presence felt, marching through the streets around the Capitol and chanting “Free Palestine,” indicating a fervent call for change that reached the very steps of American power on a day earmarked for presidential discourse.

Of note, the Biden administration has firmly positioned himself as a full partner to Israel’s ongoing genocide campaign despite acknowledging, more than once, the indiscriminate nature of Israel’s airstrikes in Gaza, essentially admitting to aiding and abetting war crimes. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)