Kutai Kartanegara’s Mahakam Wins Top Awards 2020

Jakarta, MINA – Indonesian Regionally Owned Enterprise (BUMD) PT Mahakam Gerbang Raja Migas (MGRM) Kutai Kartanegara (Kukar), East Kalimantan, won the TOP BUMD Awards 2020 at the national level.

Director of MGRM Kukar, Dr.Ir. Iwan Ratman, M.Sc, PE, also received an award as Best CEO of TOP BUMD Awards 2020.

Iwan Ratman told MINA News Agency on Friday that his company won the Best Category in giving high contribution to regional development.

Iwan said his company, as Power House Energy belonging to Kukar Regency, is determined to become a “machine for printing money for the regions.”

The company has a vision of the Best local oil and gas company, and a mission to make the upstream oil and gas business an integrated profitable driving force and the downstream oil and gas business, based on strong commercial principles.

Indonesian Vice President KH Ma’ruf Amin in the keynote speech virtually encouraged BUMDs to continue to carry out synergy movements between BUMDs, and BUMD synergy with BUMN.

The Vice President also hopes that regional heads will continue to facilitate BUMD to continue to develop regions and accelerate national economic recovery in the new normal.

The TOP BUMD Awards 2020 with the theme of BUMD Business Sustainability Strategy in the New Normal era, was held by Top Business Magazine with the Regional Autonomy Institute (i-OTDA) and the Nawacita Research Institute (LKN), as well as several Assessment Team institutions, at the Sultan Hotel Jakarta, Monday, August 27, 2020.

The TOP BUMD Awards activities are held continuously every year, since 2016.

The TOP BUMD Awards award ceremony was held following health protocols, and was attended by around 470 participants or below 50% of ballroom capacity.

A number of the best BUMDs from all provinces in Indonesia received TOP BUMD awards in various other categories. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)