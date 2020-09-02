Kushner-Saudi Crown Prince Discuss Prospects for Palestinian-Israeli Peace

Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the US President Donald Trump and delegation meet Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman (photo special)

Riyadh, MINA – Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to the US President Donald Trump and delegation meet Saudi Arabia’s Crown Prince Muhammad Bin Salman, who is also deputy prime minister and defense minister, at NEOM’s future city complex, on Tuesday. Thus Saudi Press Agency reported.

During the meeting, they discussed the prospects for the Palestinian and Israeli peace process to achieve a just and lasting peace.

The meeting also discussed the prospects for peace in the region and the need to continue negotiations.

The topic of discussion also concerns the partnership between the two countries and the importance of strengthening cooperation in all fields to achieve security and stability in the region and ensure the strengthening of international peace and security.

The meeting was also attended by Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)