KSrelief Provide Food Parcels in Yemen, Somalia and Pakistan

KSrelief Provide Food Parcels in Pakistan (photo: SPA)

Riyadh, MINA – The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) has provided food parcels to the most vulnerable groups in Yemen, Pakistan and Somalia this week, according to the Saudi Press Agency.

About 6,000 cartons of dates were handed out on Saturday to the most vulnerable families in Marib Governorate, Yemen, benefiting a total of 36,000 individuals.

The provision of food aid, in the form of dates, is part of Saudi Arabia’s ongoing commitment to support the Yemeni people through various humanitarian and relief projects.

In Pakistan’s Sindh province, a total of 988 food parcels were distributed on Saturday, benefitting 6,919 individuals who have been directly affected by the devastating floods.

KSRelief has also distributed 900 food aid parcels in Somalia. This initiative has provided vital assistance to 5,400 vulnerable individuals in the area. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

