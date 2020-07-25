Saudi Distribute 319 Tons of Dates for Refugees in Jordan

Amman, MINA – The King Salman Relief and Humanitarian Center (KSRelief) sent 319 tons of dates to the United Nations World Food Program (WFP) for distribution to those in need in Jordan.

The director of the KS Relief branch in Jordan, Saud bin Abdulaziz Al-Hazeem, said that the gift of dates would be aimed at the most needy refugees in all regions of Jordan.

As quoted from Saudi Gazette om Saturday the assistance will benefit 126 thousand Jordanians and 110 thousand Syrian refugees in Jordan, and a total of 47 thousand families.

Distribution of dates will be done through three stages until the end of 2020..

The assistance comes within the framework of an annual grant of 4,000 tons of dates given by Saudi Arabia to WFP.

The date palm aid was to be distributed to around 14 countries. (T/RE1)

