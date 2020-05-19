Kashmiri Ulema Council Suspends Eid Al-Fitr Prayers in Congregation

Srinagar, MINA – Mutahida Majelis-e-Ulema Kashmir announced the suspension of the Eid prayer in congregation amid the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, as part of preventative measures.

Chairperson of the Ulema Council Mirwaiz Umar Farooq announced this on Monday. Thus quoted from Anadolu Agency (AA).

He said it was the result of a religious meeting on the occasion of Laylat al-Qadr, Friday night.

The region recorded positive cases of Coronavirus reaching 1,289 people, while 609 have recovered and 16 deaths.

Among the positive cases are five doctors and 55 police. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)