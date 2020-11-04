Kamala Haris Promises to Support Palestina

Washington, MINA – The administration of US presidential candidate Joe Biden will reverse some of President Donald Trump’s controversial policies in Palestine and the Middle East, according to Kamala Harris.

The Democratic vice presidential candidate made multiple appointments in an interview last weekend with Arab American News, MEMO reported on Wednesday.

Responding to a question about US foreign policy in Palestine and the wider Middle East, Harris said: “Joe and I also believe in the values ​​of every Palestinian and Israeli. We will work to ensure that Palestine and Israel enjoy equal action in freedom, security, prosperity and democracy. ”

Signifying a major shift from the Trump era, which saw the US deviate from its traditional position of siding with the ultra-right anti-Palestinian government of Benjamin Netanyahu,

“We are committed to a two-state solution, and we will, against any unilateral move that undermines that goal. We will also oppose the annexation and expansion of settlements, ” she said.

Harris also promised to undo Trump’s decision to revoke funds for organizations that provide critical aid to Palestinians.

“Will take immediate steps to restore economic and humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people, overcome the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Gaza, reopen the US consulate in East Jerusalem and work to reopen the PLO mission in Washington,” she said. (T/RE1)

