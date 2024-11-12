Kamal Adwan Hospital Director Calls for Saving Northern Gaza from Famine

Gaza, MINA – Director of the Kamal Adwan Hospital, Hussam Abu Safiya, yesterday called for the urgent establishment of a humanitarian corridor to allow specialised medical personnel, essential medical supplies and ambulances to reach the wounded in the northern Gaza Strip, Anadolu Agency reported.

Abu Safiya described the situation in northern Gaza as “catastrophic”, saying the Israeli blockade on humanitarian aid has led to starvation.

“The situation in northern Gaza is catastrophic. The blockade persists, and starvation signs are appearing in children and adults due to the lack of essential resources for life,” Abu Safiya said in a video statement to journalists on Saturday.

“Every day, we lose injured patients due to a lack of resources and an absence of specialised surgical teams,” he added.

The continuous Israeli bombardment has left northern Gaza in a state of “genuine annihilation,” he stressed, warning that Israel is also systematically attacking the health system there.

The hospital, he added, receives daily distressing calls about people trapped under the rubble of their homes or shelters following Israeli bombardment, yet the medical teams are unable to help them due to the lack of resources.

“Just yesterday, we received reports of women and children trapped in difficult conditions under the rubble, and today we mourn their loss as martyrs. This reality is unbearable. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)