SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 29 Palestinians on Eid al-Adha in Gaza

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 hours ago

14 hours ago

6 Views

Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces continued their deadly assault on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, killing at least 29 Palestinians and injuring many others, as Muslims marked the beginning of Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days in Islam, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to eyewitnesses and medical sources, the Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes and artillery attacks across the besieged enclave, leaving widespread devastation and sorrow on a day typically reserved for prayer and celebration. Many Palestinians performed Eid prayers amid the rubble of their destroyed homes.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, three people were killed when a house was bombed by Israeli warplanes. Heavy shelling and air raids were reported in Khan Younis, with a child fatally shot near the Al-Saraya detention area and another civilian dying from injuries sustained in a previous attack. In a particularly harrowing incident, an Israeli drone targeted a mobile phone charging station in a displaced persons camp west of Khan Younis, killing four and injuring others.

Further attacks in Khan Younis’s Al-Mawasi area left two more Palestinians dead. In Rafah, Israeli forces killed eight people and wounded 61 others near an aid distribution center—locations that have frequently come under Israeli fire in recent weeks. Gaza’s media office reports that since May 27, 110 Palestinians have been killed and 583 injured in Israeli attacks on or near such aid centers.

Also Read: Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

In the town of Abasan al-Kabira, rescue teams recovered one body from the rubble following an Israeli airstrike. Eyewitnesses also reported Israeli forces demolishing buildings in northern Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on residential homes in Jabalia, with casualties taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. Additional air raids and shelling targeted Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City and Jabalia town.

On the eve of Eid, local sources reported that at least 41 people, including children, women, and journalists, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza.

This marks the fourth Eid al-Adha observed under war in Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s relentless military campaign has killed nearly 54,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while humanitarian agencies continue to warn of an impending famine affecting over 2 million people. []

Also Read: Mounting Technical Failures Undermine Israeli Army Amid Ongoing Gaza Offensive

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagAbasan al-Kabira airstrikes Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital al-Mawasi ceasefire civilian casualties Deir al-Balah Displacement Eid al-Adha Famine Gaza genocide humanitarian crisis International Court of Justice International Criminal Court Israel Jabalia Khan Younis rafah war crimes

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Gazans Perform Eid al-Fitr (photo: Al Jazeera)
Palestine

Palestinians Mark Eid Al-Adha Amid Rubble and Suffering of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • 2 minutes ago
Europe

Saudi Crown Prince Applauds Successful Hajj Season

  • 14 minutes ago
Israeli Soldiers (Photo by Amir Levy/Getty Images)
Palestine

Mounting Technical Failures Undermine Israeli Army Amid Ongoing Gaza Offensive

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli troops evacuate Israeli soldiers killed in the Gaza war (Photo: File/Quds)
Palestine

Palestinians Fighters Kill Five Israeli Soldiers During Clashes in Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrikes Kill 29 Palestinians on Eid al-Adha in Gaza

  • 14 hours ago
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Dozens Killed and Injured in Continued Israeli Strikes Across Gaza Strip

  • 14 hours ago
Load More
Indonesia

Shocking Stats: Over 50% of Indonesia’s Poverty Concentrated in 3 Provinces

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 14:56 WIB
Asia

Monsoon Rains Devastate Rohingya Camps in Cox’s Bazar, Over 1,400 Homes Damaged

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 23:31 WIB
Aid Trucks in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Blocks Over 3,000 Health Aid Trucks as Gaza

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:46 WIB
Israeli attacks kill Palestinians in Gaza (photo: PIC)
International

UNRWA Chief: Israel’s Aid Distribution Plan a ‘Death Trap’ for Starving Gazans

  • Sunday, 1 June 2025 - 23:06 WIB
International

Boston Consulting Group Withdraws From Controversial Gaza Humanitarian Foundation

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 17:50 WIB
America

Slovenia Submits Draft UN Resolution Demanding Permanent Ceasefire in Gaza

  • Wednesday, 4 June 2025 - 21:43 WIB
Palestine

Tens of Thousands Pray at Al-Aqsa on Eid Despite Israeli Restrictions and War in Gaza

  • 16 hours ago
Israel's killing of 100 Civilians on Gaza School (Photo; Wafa)
Palestine

Israeli Strikes Continue Across Gaza, 40 Civilians Killed

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 08:18 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Military Expands Ground Offensive Across Gaza Amid Humanitarian Collapse

  • Monday, 2 June 2025 - 22:58 WIB
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Europe

France Reaffirms Support for Palestinian Statehood, Calls for UN-Led Peace Conference

  • Tuesday, 3 June 2025 - 16:40 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us