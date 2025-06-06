Israeli Airstrikes Kill 29 Palestinians on Eid al-Adha in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli occupation forces continued their deadly assault on the Gaza Strip on Friday morning, killing at least 29 Palestinians and injuring many others, as Muslims marked the beginning of Eid al-Adha, one of the holiest days in Islam, Anadolu Agency reported.

According to eyewitnesses and medical sources, the Israeli military launched a series of airstrikes and artillery attacks across the besieged enclave, leaving widespread devastation and sorrow on a day typically reserved for prayer and celebration. Many Palestinians performed Eid prayers amid the rubble of their destroyed homes.

In Deir al-Balah, central Gaza, three people were killed when a house was bombed by Israeli warplanes. Heavy shelling and air raids were reported in Khan Younis, with a child fatally shot near the Al-Saraya detention area and another civilian dying from injuries sustained in a previous attack. In a particularly harrowing incident, an Israeli drone targeted a mobile phone charging station in a displaced persons camp west of Khan Younis, killing four and injuring others.

Further attacks in Khan Younis’s Al-Mawasi area left two more Palestinians dead. In Rafah, Israeli forces killed eight people and wounded 61 others near an aid distribution center—locations that have frequently come under Israeli fire in recent weeks. Gaza’s media office reports that since May 27, 110 Palestinians have been killed and 583 injured in Israeli attacks on or near such aid centers.

In the town of Abasan al-Kabira, rescue teams recovered one body from the rubble following an Israeli airstrike. Eyewitnesses also reported Israeli forces demolishing buildings in northern Khan Younis.

In northern Gaza, 10 Palestinians were killed in Israeli strikes on residential homes in Jabalia, with casualties taken to Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital. Additional air raids and shelling targeted Al-Tuffah neighborhood in Gaza City and Jabalia town.

On the eve of Eid, local sources reported that at least 41 people, including children, women, and journalists, were killed in Israeli attacks across Gaza.

This marks the fourth Eid al-Adha observed under war in Gaza. Since October 7, 2023, Israel’s relentless military campaign has killed nearly 54,700 Palestinians, mostly women and children, while humanitarian agencies continue to warn of an impending famine affecting over 2 million people. []

