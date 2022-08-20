Jusuf Kalla Urges All Indonesian Elements to Consistently Support Palestine’s Independence

The 10th and 12th Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia Muhammad Jusuf Kalla as Keynote Speakers at the National Seminar on the School of Strategic and Global Studies at the University of Indonesia at the IASTH UI Salemba Building, Jakarta, Friday (19/8/2022). (Photo: Childan/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The 10th and 12th Indonesian Vice Presidents of the Republic of Indonesia Muhammad Jusuf Kalla hope that all elements in Indonesia will continue to consistently strive to support Palestinian independence.

“Palestine has origins and hereditary stories that cannot be erased from the memories of the local people, their families, their descendants, even the world. The problem of Palestine is a humanitarian problem of colonialism that is still happening in this modern era,” said Kalla at the National Seminar on the School of Strategic and Global Studies at the University of Indonesia at the IASTH UI Salemba Building, Jakarta on Friday.

“We support peace in Palestine. We also have to stay in touch with both parties. There is peace so that we can create a more secure world,” he stressed.

He also stated that the Indonesian government and people have been very consistent in supporting the Palestinian people’s struggle for independence.

“The Indonesian government’s form of support for Palestine so far has covered various aspects ranging from political support in international forums, economic support, health, to efforts to increase human resources in Palestine,” he said.

Kalla said the presence and operation of the Indonesian Hospital in Gaza Palestine, which was initiated by the Indonesian Medical Emergency Rescue Committee (MER-C), is one of the evidences and supports from the Indonesian people for the Palestinian people.

After being built mostly by volunteers from the Al-Fatah Islamic Boarding School in Indonesia, the Indonesian hospital in Palestine has been operating since 2016. Every day 400 to 500 outpatients always come to this hospital.

Kalla revealed the four main demands of Palestine, namely, recognition as a sovereign state, making Jerusalem its capital, territorial boundaries back in 1967, and demands for the right of the Palestinian people to return to their homeland.

The national seminar with the theme “77 Years of Independent Indonesia: The Role of Indonesia in Supporting Palestine’s Independence” was held by the Middle East and Islamic Regional Studies Study Program, School of Strategic and Global Studies, University of Indonesia.

The seminar which was held offline and online was also attended as a speaker, namely Mr. Omar Barghouti M. Eng., M. Phil. (Co-Founder of the BDS Movement), Bagus Hendraning Kobarsyih, M.Si (Director of the Middle East of the Indonesian Ministry of Foreign Affairs), Abdillah Onim (Founder of the Nusantara Palestine Center (NPC)), Soeripto, S.H. (Chairman of the National Committee for the Palestinian People (KNRP), and Dr. Polit Sc. Henny Saptatia D.N. (Chairman of the European Regional Studies Program, SKSG UI).(T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)