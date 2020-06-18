Jordan’s King Warns of Annexation at Risk for Regional Stability

Amman, MINA – Jordan’s King Abdulllah warned Israel over his plan to annex parts of the West Bank that would threaten stability in the Middle East.

In a video conference with leaders and US congressional committees, on Tuesday, King Abdullah warned that “Israeli unilateral actions to annex land in the West Bank are unacceptable and undermine the prospects of peace and stability in the region,” said a royal statement, as reported by Ynet News.

Abdullah said he was deeply concerned about the annexation plan, and told US lawmakers that peace would only come with the creation of an “independent, sovereign and worthy Palestinian state” with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Israel must withdraw from the territory it seized during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war, he added.

Officials fear that the annexation will bury the prospect of a viable Palestinian state and ultimately lead to decades of conflict resolution at the expense of Jordan, a country with many Palestinian refugees.

Jordan has the longest border with Israel. He is also a close ally of Western countries and one of two Arab countries, besides Egypt, which has signed a peace treaty with Israel. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)