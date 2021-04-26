Jordan Denounces Israeli Attacks on Jerusalem’s Palestinians

Amman, MINA – Jordan has condemned the Israeli police for their ongoing crackdown on the Palestinian people of occupied Jerusalem, which in the past few days resulted in a spike of tensions in the occupied capital.

Jordanian Foreign Ministry spokesman Defaillah Fayez said that the international community must call on Israel to “halt its ongoing violations and provocations”, and that Israel is responsible, as an occupying power, for the extremist violence, WAFA reported.

Clashes renewed on Friday in occupied Jerusalem when Israeli occupation forces attacked hundreds of Palestinian worshipers who gathered at Damascus Gate plaza in the old city of the occupied capital following Taraweeh prayers.

Israeli police officers attacked the worshipers using teargas canisters, stun grenades and foul-smelling water cannons, as well chased them out of the plaza. Police also physically assaulted some of the worshipers as the former attempted to forcefully evacuate the worshipers out of the area.

Fayez added that as an occupying power, Israel is responsible for racist far-right attacks which have injured scores of Palestinians in Jerusalem over the past few days.

Jordan also reiterated its condemnation of Israeli restrictions on access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex in Jerusalem, which is one of Islam’s holiest sites.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)