Jordan Calls International to Prevent Israel’s Annexation

Amman, MINA – Jordan’s Foreign Minister, Ayman Al-Safadi, calls on the international community to prevent the implementation of any Israeli decision to annex occupied Palestinian land, protect peace and international law.

Al-Safadi warned on Tuesday that “the dire consequences of the annexation decision would occur if it were implemented, in achieving regional peace and Jordan-Israel relations,” he said.

He said at a meeting of ministers of the Ad Hoc Liaison Committee to Coordinate International Assistance to the Palestinian People (AHLC), “Our message is clear: Annexation will trigger the most fierce struggle.”

As Quds Press reported, Foreign Minister Al-Safadi added, “Annexation will make the option of two countries impossible and this is inevitable racial discrimination. Everything will destroy all opportunities to achieve comprehensive peace.”

The Israeli occupation authority plans to annex more than 130 settlements in the occupied West Bank and the Jordan Valley, which stretches from the Sea of ​​Galilee to the Dead Sea.

In settlements in the occupied West Bank there are currently more than 600 thousand Palestinian settlers and illegal Jewish settlers.

According to the agreement between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Benny Gantz, the government will begin annexation on July 1, as a continuation of the initiative of the Century Agreement, which was rejected by Palestine entirely. (T/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)