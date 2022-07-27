Jokowi and Xi’s Meeting Results Seven Agreements

Beijing, MINA – Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo held a bilateral meeting with the President of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Xi Jinping on Tuesday afternoon at Villa 14, Diaoyutai State Guesthouse, Beijing.

The meeting resulted in seven agreements. As quoted from the Indonesian Cabinet Secretariat release.

The agreements include: Renewal of Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Synergy of the World Maritime Axis and Belt Road Initiative, MoU on Vaccine and Genomics Development and Research Cooperation, MoU on Green Development, Maritime Cooperation Arrangement, Protocol on Indonesian Pineapple Exports, Exchange Cooperation Arrangements Information and Enforcement of Customs Violations, Action Plan for Cybersecurity and Technology Capacity Building Cooperation.

Jokowi and Xi expressed their commitment to strengthen mutually beneficial economic cooperation for both countries as well as the region and the world.

“China is Indonesia’s comprehensive strategic partner. We must fill this partnership with cooperation that is beneficial for our country, and at the same time for the region and the world,” said President Jokowi.

In addition to economic cooperation, the two leaders also discussed various issues, including regional and world issues.

“As the largest economy in Southeast Asia, Indonesia has an important place for China and the region. Especially now that Indonesia holds the G20 Presidency and next year will be the Chair of ASEAN,” said Foreign Minister Retno LP Marsudi in her statement after the meeting.

In addition, the Foreign Minister added, G20 and ASEAN issues were also discussed at the meeting.

“Indonesia expresses its appreciation for China’s support for Indonesia’s chairmanship in the G20. Regarding ASEAN, Indonesia is committed to making ASEAN relevant, not only for the Indonesian people but also for the region and the world,” said Retno.

President Xi, continued Retno, appreciated President Jokowi’s efforts in seeking peace and improving the humanitarian situation, including through visits to Kyiv, Ukraine and Moscow, Russia.

“This visit is considered by President Xi to show Indonesia’s responsibility as a big country,” said Retno.

The two leaders also discussed the importance of mutually beneficial concrete cooperation in the context of the Global Development Initiative (GDI).

“If concrete cooperation can be realized, it is hoped that the achievement of the SDGs of developing countries can be better,” said the Foreign Minister.

The Foreign Minister said China was committed to increasing green economic cooperation, including through the construction of a Green Industrial Park in North Kalimantan.

“President Xi also emphasized his commitment to increasing imports of Indonesian agricultural products,” said Retno. (T/RE1)

