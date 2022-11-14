Jokowi and Joe Biden Hold Bilateral Meetings in Bali

President Jokowi with US President Joe Biden, at The Apurva Kempinski Bali, Monday (14/11/2022). (Photo: BPMI Sepres/Laily Rachev)

Bali, MINA – Indonesian President Joko Widodo held a bilateral meeting with United States (US) President Joe Biden, at The Apurva Kempinski Bali on Monday. During the meeting, Jokowi expressed his gratitude for Biden’s presence at the G20 Summit in Indonesia.

“President Biden, welcome to Bali. I appreciate President Biden’s presence at the G20 Summit,” said Jokowi as quoted by Setkab.go.id.

President Jokowi said he hoped that the G20 Summit would result in concrete cooperation.

“I hope that the G20 Summit will be able to produce concrete cooperation that can help the world in recovering the global economy,” said Jokowi.

Indonesia hopes that all G20 countries can provide flexibility so that concrete commitments from the summit results can be achieved.

Meanwhile, the White House said in a press statement that Biden underlined the importance of the US-Indonesia Strategic Partnership. Kokowi and Biden discussed ways to strengthen it.

Biden congratulated Indonesia on the success of the G20 Presidency.

The US leader expressed support for Indonesia’s leadership in the Indo-Pacific as the world’s third largest democracy and a staunch supporter of the international rules-based order.

The two leaders also discussed Indonesia’s leadership in ASEAN in 2023.

Biden reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to ASEAN centrality and support for the ASEAN View of the Indo-Pacific.

This is Biden’s first visit to Indonesia as well as the US President’s visit to Indonesia after Barack Obama. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)