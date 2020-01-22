Japanese Ambassador Gives Bintang Jasa Award to Indra Kartasasmita

Jakarta, MINA – Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Y. M. Masafumi Ishii held the 2019 Autumn Service Award, The Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Rosette to Indra Kartasasmita, former Vice Chair I of the Alumni Association from Japan (PERSADA).

The award ceremony took place at the Residence of the Japanese Ambassador in Kebayoran Baru, South Jakarta on Tuesday (21/1) evening, which was attended by family, friends and embassy staff.

Masafumi Ishii said Indra Kartasasmita as a figure who contributed greatly in strengthening friendly relations and mutual understanding between Japan and Indonesia.

“We think Indra is helping us to promote the close friendship between Japan and Indonesia, and we deserve to give this award,” said Masafumi Ishii when met with MINA after the event.

Meanwhile, Indra claimed to be proud, but also surprised by the award given by the Japanese Ambassador to him.

“I am proud, but also surprised to be suddenly called here (Residence of the Japanese Ambassador). I have been living and studying in Japan for a long time, so I am thinking about what I can give, “he said.

The founder of the Kempo Indonesia Martial Arts Association (PERKEMI) is deemed worthy of the award for his contribution in various fields, including:

First, as PERSADA’s Waketum I for 19 years, Indra Kartasasmita contributed to strengthening Japanese and Indonesian relations by laying and strengthening the basis for PERSADA’s operational implementation.

Secondly, contributing to the establishment of Darma Persada University from a strong desire to establish a university that will bridge the friendship between Japan and Indonesia.

He has invested his personal assets in funding to establish the University of Darma Persada, and has also worked hard to coordinate with various related parties.

Third, his contribution to the Establishment of PERKEMI and to the spread and development of Shorinji Kempo in Indonesia. He learned about Shorinji Kempo while studying in Japan.

Fourth, its contribution to relations with Japan during the oil crisis. During the world’s first oil crisis, Indra was in an important position at PT Pertamina, an Indonesian state-owned oil company.

As a person who is directly responsible for the oil export agreement for Japan, is instrumental in providing stable oil energy to the Japanese state. (L / RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)