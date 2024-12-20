Japan Provides Grant Aid for Islamic Boarding Schools and Hospitals in Indonesia

The Ambassador of Japan to Indonesia, Masaki Yasushi (right), together with representatives from Pabelan Islamic Boarding School, after the signing of grant funds to educational and health foundations in Indonesia, Thursday (19/12/2024). (Photo: Rana/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Japanese Government through the Japanese Embassy in Indonesia, has once again demonstrated its commitment to supporting local community development in Indonesia.

In an official ceremony held at the Auditorium of the Japanese Embassy in Jakarta on Thursday, the Japanese government signed a contract for the 2024 Fiscal Year Grassroots Human Security Grant Aid.

This grant aid will be allocated to three strategic projects covering the sectors of education, health, and emergency services.

These projects include the development of facilities for the Pabelan Islamic Boarding School in Magelang, Central Java; the provision of medical equipment for the Banyu Bening Islamic General Hospital in Boyolali, Central Java; and the procurement of an ambulance for the Bumi Sehat Clinic in Gianyar, Bali.

In his remarks, Japan’s Ambassador to Indonesia, Masaki Yasushi, emphasized that the program is a tangible manifestation of the close friendship between Japan and Indonesia.

“We believe that human security is a critical foundation for sustainable development. Therefore, Japan is committed to directly supporting the needs of the Indonesian people,” said Masaki.

The grant aid was provided to three selected projects following a rigorous selection process.

The three projects receiving the grant, totaling IDR 2.52 billion, are as follows:

First, the enhancement of facilities at Pabelan Islamic Boarding School in Magelang, Central Java. This project aims to improve access to quality education in the area and support the youth in reaching their potential. The allocated fund for this project is IDR 981 million.

Second, the provision of medical equipment for the Banyu Bening Islamic General Hospital in Boyolali, Central Java. Focusing on strengthening maternal and child health services, this project is expected to reduce maternal and infant mortality rates in the region. The allocated fund for this project is IDR 1.2 billion.

Third, the procurement of an ambulance for the Bumi Sehat Clinic in Gianyar, Bali. This ambulance will support emergency health services, especially in hard-to-reach areas, to save more lives. The cost of the ambulance procurement is nearly IDR 300 million.

The signing ceremony was attended by representatives from the beneficiary organizations as well as officials from the Indonesian Ministry of Home Affairs.

Ambassador Masaki stated that the Grassroots Grant Aid program reflects Japan’s philosophy in supporting “human security” through approaches that directly address the basic needs of the community.

“This aid not only brings positive impacts to the beneficiaries but also strengthens the diplomatic relations between the two countries,” he concluded. (T/RE1/P2)

