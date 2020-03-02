Japan Grants IDR 13.9 Billion to Manage Agriculture, Clean Water in Indonesia

Signing of the MoU for grant assistance by the Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Ishii Masafumi with two representatives of NGOs from Japan, namely OISCA International and Kopernik Japan on Monday (2/3) at the Japanese Embassy Office in Jakarta. (photo: Sajadi / MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – The Japanese government is working with a non-governmental organization (NGO) from Japan to provide project assistance worth Rp13.9 billion to help manage agriculture in Sukabumi, West Java and supply clean water in Sigi, Central Sulawesi.

The MoU for grant assistance was signed by the Japanese Ambassador to Indonesia Ishii Masafumi with two representatives from Japanese NGOs, namely OISCA International and Kopernik Japan on Monday, February 2 at the Japanese Embassy Office in Jakarta.

The Japanese ambassador said the two projects were aimed at fixing the basic needs of the community, protecting traditional patterns of life, improving the environment, and increasing people’s incomes.

“For example, providing guidance in agriculture such as how to manage agricultural products and improve irrigation,” Ishii said in his speech.

The two NGOs will start working on their respective projects starting in March this year as soon as the funds are disbursed and the plan will last for three years.

OISCA International, based in Tokyo, will provide guidance on how to manage agricultural products and irrigation improvement for the “Ciptagelar” community at the foot of Mount Salak, Sukabumi, West Java.

“In this one year, we are targeting improvement of irrigation channels,” said Yutaka Nakagaki, Director of OISCA International for Indonesia.

Meanwhile, Kopernik Japan will place underground water storage tanks that function to purify rainwater so it is suitable for drinking in two villages (Sidera and Pombewe) Sigi, Central Sulawesi. Both of these villages were damaged by the tsunami in 2018.

“Previously, we also provided clean water assistance after the earthquake and tsunami, at that time we were targeting residents, but this time our target was the community,” said Nakamura Toshihiro, CEO of Kopernik Japan.

Both NGOs are committed to involving the community in the project so that later it will provide learning and benefits felt directly by the community. (L/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)