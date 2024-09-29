Jammu and Kashmir Protest Assassination of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah

Kashmir, MINA – Protests were held Saturday in Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir following the confirmation of the assassination of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, Anadolu Agency reports.

Hundreds took to the streets in Kashmir holding portraits of Nasrallah as they chanted against Israel and the US.

The protests included a large number of women and children who carried black flags to denounce the killing of the leader of the Lebanese-based resistance group.

Protesters mourned Nasrallah and expressed solidarity with the people of Palestine and Lebanon.

Many religious and political leaders in the region expressed grief about the killing and some canceled their election campaigns on Sunday as a “mark of protest.”

India is holding elections in the region for the local legislative assembly for the first time since 2014.

Lawmaker Aga Syed Ruhullah, who was canvassing for National Conference party candidates, suspended his campaign.

Mehbooba Mufti, former chief minister of the region, also suspended her party’s election campaign for the day.

“Cancelling my campaign tomorrow in solidarity with the martyrs of Lebanon & Gaza especially Hassan Nasrallah. We stand with the people of Palestine and Lebanon in this hour of immense grief and exemplary resistance,” Mufti posted on X.

Hezbollah confirmed Saturday that Nasrallah, one of its founders, was killed Friday in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut ].

Nasrallah “has joined his fellow martyrs,” the group said in a statement that vowed to “continue the holy war against the enemy and in support of Palestine. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)