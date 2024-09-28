Hezbollah Announces Death of Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli Airstrike 

Beirut, MINA – Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has been ‘martyred’ following what it described as a “treacherous Zionist raid” on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Hezbollah declared: “Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined his great and immortal martyred comrades, whose path he led for about thirty years, becoming a martyr on the road to Jerusalem and Palestine.”

The statement emphasized Nasrallah’s decades-long leadership in the resistance against Israel, noting that his dedication to the cause of Palestinian liberation defined his life and now his “martyrdom.”

Nasrallah, who had been Hezbollah’s secretary-general since 1992, played a key role in the Lebanese resistance movement, particularly in its confrontations with Israeli forces.

His death marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

The Hezbollah statement concluded by reaffirming the group’s commitment to Nasrallah’s mission, saying: “His martyrdom will only strengthen the resolve of the resistance to continue the struggle against the Zionist enemy and liberate Palestine.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)