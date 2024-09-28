Select Language

Latest
-413 min. agoHamas Conveys Condolences to Hezbollah following Assassination of Hassan Nasrallah
-385 min. agoHezbollah Announces Death of Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli Airstrike 
-363 min. agoIsrael Claims Assassination of Hezbollah Leader Hassan Nasrallah
24 min. agoIsraeli Airstrike on Central Gaza Strip Kills Four Civilians
34 min. agoIsrael Carries out Heavy Airstrike on Beirut's Southern Suburb 
Middle East

Hezbollah Announces Death of Hassan Nasrallah in Israeli Airstrike 

Beirut, MINA – Hezbollah announced on Saturday that its Secretary-General Hassan Nasrallah has been ‘martyred’ following what it described as a “treacherous Zionist raid” on the southern suburbs of Beirut, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, Hezbollah declared: “Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah, Secretary-General of Hezbollah, has joined his great and immortal martyred comrades, whose path he led for about thirty years, becoming a martyr on the road to Jerusalem and Palestine.”

The statement emphasized Nasrallah’s decades-long leadership in the resistance against Israel, noting that his dedication to the cause of Palestinian liberation defined his life and now his “martyrdom.”

Nasrallah, who had been Hezbollah’s secretary-general since 1992, played a key role in the Lebanese resistance movement, particularly in its confrontations with Israeli forces.

His death marks a significant moment in the ongoing conflict between Hezbollah and Israel.

The Hezbollah statement concluded by reaffirming the group’s commitment to Nasrallah’s mission, saying: “His martyrdom will only strengthen the resolve of the resistance to continue the struggle against the Zionist enemy and liberate Palestine.” (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tags:
Related news