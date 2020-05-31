Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Make Statement About Indonesian New Normal

Jakarta, MINA – A forum for the unity of Muslims, Jama’ah Muslimin (HiIzbullah), issued a statement of attitude regarding the Government of the Republic of Indonesia’s plan for implementing the New Normal when the COVID-19 pandemic had not subsided and still caused concern in the community.

The statement was signed by Amir (Chief) of the Central Ukhuwah Assembly (MUP) of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbulllah) H. Bustamin Utje on Saturday (5/30) in Jakarta containing the following six points:

First, the plan for implementing New Normal should be prepared very carefully by the Government because it concerns the safety of the lives of many people, especially among children and the elderly.

A comprehensive and very careful study must be carried out as a basis for making responsible decisions and prioritizing the safety of the nation and state in a sustainable manner (sustainable safety).

Secondly, the narrative “Unite Against COVID-19” remains to be promoted and not necessarily replaced with the narrative of “Making Peace with Corona”, so that every member of the community stays in high vigilance and does not weaken his fighting spirit until a true victory is achieved.

Third, the Government should pay attention to the aspirations of the majority of Muslims throughout Indonesia to reopen mosques by staying disciplined in implementing health protocols. People who come to places of worship will be more easily controlled by their behavior than those who visit other crowded places such as shopping and entertainment centers.

Fourth, in addition to pragmatic considerations, the government should pay attention to religious considerations in managing life together in the midst of the COVID-19 Pandemic. Faith and devotion is needed by anyone to take the right attitude and behavior in all conditions whether normal, new normal or abnormal.

Fifth, faith and piety will be a strong grip so that the entire community can get out of this crisis and move to start a new page of life with optimism, unity and full vigilance against all forms of tests, trials, obstacles and threats in the journey of life together.

Sixth, we also need to apply prayer and resignation before implementing any New Normal plan.

May Allah Almighty protect all Indonesian people and mankind worldwide, amen.

The Jama’ah Muslimin (Hezbollah) is a forum for Muslim unity which was re-established on August 20, 1953 to coincide with the 10th of Dhul-Hijjah 1372, not organizations, parties, unions and other political forms, but in the form of Jama’ah.

The re-establishment of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) is a manifestation of obedience in fulfilling the commands of Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala, which is mentioned in Al-Qur`an Surat Ali ‘Imran verses 102-103. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)