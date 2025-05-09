Jakarta Ulema Council Urges Qunut Nazilah for Muslims in Gaza

Jakarta, MINA – The Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) in Jakarta has urged all mosques in the capital to recite Qunut Nazilah (a special supplication offered during times of crisis) in each of the five daily prayers, as a sign of solidarity with Palestinian Muslims in Gaza amid escalating aggression.

The council also encouraged Friday preachers to include dedicated prayers for Palestine in their sermons, reminding the Muslim community of their spiritual and humanitarian duty toward those suffering under oppression.

“Prayer is the weapon of the believer,” said Muhammad Faiz, Chairman of MUI Jakarta on Thursday. “Through Qunut Nazilah, we seek Allah’s help to protect the people of Gaza and grant them victory.”

Commonly known as Gus Faiz, the MUI leader emphasized that the tragedy in Palestine is not a regional issue but a global concern for Muslims everywhere. “Palestine is home to Al-Aqsa Mosque, the first qibla of Muslims. Defending Palestine means defending our faith and the dignity of Islam,” he said.

MUI Jakarta also urged Muslim leaders to use their platforms to raise awareness and foster compassion among congregants, calling the plight of Palestinians a shared moral responsibility.

Munahar, another senior figure in MUI Jakarta, added that while prayer is essential, tangible support is equally important. “Our solidarity must go beyond words. Donations and humanitarian aid are vital for the victims,” he said.

The council announced that Qunut Nazilah will continue to be recited until the situation in Gaza stabilizes. “We must unite in both prayer and action for the people of Gaza. May Allah grant strength and victory to those who are steadfast in His path,” Munahar concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

