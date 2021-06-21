Jakarta To Limit the Mobility of Road Users at 10 Points

Jakarta, MINA – The Jakarta Regional Police Metro Jaya starting Monday night will limit the mobility of road users at 10 points in theJakarta area regarding to PPKM (Enforcement of Restrictions on Community Activities).

“This was done because of the surge in Covid-19 cases in the DKI Jakarta area,” said Head of Public Relations of the Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Pol Yusri Yunus at a virtual press conference on Monday in Jakarta, according to a statement received by MINA.

Nevertheless, Yusri emphasized that this policy was not a lockdown. “This restriction should not be taken later or put into a lockdown, there is nothing like that. This is a limitation,” he said.

The mobility restrictions will start at 09.00 p.m muntil 04.00 a.m This tightening will be in effect until the specified time limit.

Yusri gave an example of tightening in the Bulungan area where there are many food vendors. In the area many people who congregate or hang out until late at night. “Well, this is what we will do with restrictions there. Vehicles that enter there will be selective,” he explained.

Dirlantas Polda Metro Jaya Kombes Pol Sambodo Purnomo Yogo stated that there are several categories that are not included in this restriction, including medical vehicles and police patrols. These include emergency mobility, fire, ambulance, police, army and disciplinary enforcement patrols.

In addition, he explained, if there are hotel guests and will visit the hotel, it is still allowed.

Ten points in DKI Jakarta that are experiencing mobility restrictions are: Bulungan area, South Jakarta; Kemang, South Jakarta; Gunawarman Street, and Suryo Street, South Jakarta;, Sabang, Central Jakarta; Cikini Raya, Central Jakarta; Asia Africa, Central Jakarta; East Flood Canal (BKT), East Jakarta; Kota Tua area, West Jakarta; Boulevard Kelapa Gading, North Jakarta and Pantai Indah Kapuk (PIK) area, North Jakarta. (R/R7/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)