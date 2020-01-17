Jakarta Receive International Honorable Sustainable Transport Award

Washington, MINA – DKI Jakarta received an International Honorable Mention award from the Sustainable Award Committee (STA) at the 2020 Sustainable Transport Award which took place at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, Washington DC on January 14, 2020 local time.

This award is given for the efforts of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government in developing the BRT, Transjakarta system as well as the success in increasing the number of passengers to 200 percent in less than three years.

DKI Jakarta Provincial Government Delegates who attended the awarding ceremony among them are the Assistant Secretary for Economy and Finance of the DKI Jakarta Provincial Secretary Sri Haryati; Head of DKI Jakarta Provincial Transportation Agency Syafrin Liputo; and Head of International Cooperation Section Hari Wibowo.

Jakarta Capital City Economic and Finance Assistant Sri Haryati in her statement on Thursday said that the award was the result of collaboration between the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government (Pemprov), Jakarta citizen, and the private sector.

“This award will be more motivation for Jakarta to further develop integrated transportation systems so that Jakarta becomes a safe and comfortable place for residents to live,” she said.

Sri stressed Jakarta was included in the STA 2020 nomination because of the many positive changes that occurred in Jakarta in relation to the sustainable transportation system.

“In addition to the fantastic increase in Transjakarta passengers, Jakarta is also considered successful in integrating the BRT system with microbial services (angkot) as well as the presence of the first metro (MRT) system that provides additional modes of public transportation for Jakarta residents,” she added.

According to her, Jakarta has also succeeded in improving pedestrian facilities and access to public transportation stations and stops and creats hubs to integrate various modes of transportation.

“The increase in the number of Transjakarta passengers, intermodal integration and the construction of pedestrian facilities, makes Jakarta meet the criteria to be nominated for STA 2020,” Sri said.

To note, the Sustainable Award 2020 is part of the 17th Annual Transforming Transportation Conference where delegates from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Government also presented the development of transportation in Jakarta in the panel session ‘Transforming Transportation’ on January 16, 2020 at the same location.

Jakarta is nominated with 12 cities from various countries in the world such as, Richmond (USA), San Jose (Costa Rica), Kingston (Canada), Bogota (Colombia) and others.

In the process, Jakarta shot into the semifinal stage until finally occupying the top three positions along with Pune (India) and Kigali (Rwanda). (T/R6/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)