Jakarta Extends Social Restrictions Until 22 May

Jakarta, MINA – The Governor of Jakarta Province, Anies Baswedan, has officially set an extension to the Large-Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) in the Jakarta area for four weeks until 22 May 2020.

Previously, PSBB in Jakarta had been conducted for two weeks, from 10 to 23 April 2020.

“We decided to extend the implementation of PSBB, extended by 28 days. It means, the second period of this PSBB starts from April 24 until May 22, 2020, “Anies said in the Hall of the Jakarta City Hall on Wednesday, April 22.

He said the policy was taken after hearing the views of experts in the field of infectious diseases and also discussions conducted by the Health Service.

“We express our appreciation and gratitude to all elements of the people of Jakarta who have implemented the provisions during the PSBB well,” he said.

Anies revealed that the growth of COVID-19 positive cases in Jakarta is still growing and needs time to work it out together.

He added during these two weeks there were still many people who did disobedience, violations, operating companies, crowds of people.

“For this reason, I want to convey to everyone, if we want this pandemic to be quickly resolved, then all must agree, it must be compact for the discipline to carry it out,” he said.

Anies asserted the more disciplined people to be at home, reducing outside activities, the less interaction, the less potential for transmission, then God willing, this outbreak can be more quickly resolved.

He said the PSBB period for the past two weeks was a period of education (socialization), so that actions often taken by law enforcement officials were appeals and reprimands.

Therefore, Anies emphasized during the extension or the second phase of the PSBB there would be massive discipline, in collaboration with the Jakarta Metropolitan Police and Kodam Jaya. (T/RE1)

