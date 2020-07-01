Jakarta Extends PSBB for Next 14 Days

Jakarta, MINA – The Provincial Government of DKI Jakarta on Wednesday (July 1) decided to extend transition period of Large Scale Social Restrictions (PSBB) for next 14 days.

The decision was taken after the provincial government holding a joint meeting of the Regional Leadership Coordination Forum (Forkopimda) at City Hall.

“The PSBB in Jakarta is extended for the next 14 days, and we will evaluate again after we get the latest developments,” said the Governor of DKI Jakarta Province, Anies Baswedan, after the evaluation meeting.

“The conclusion of the transition PSBB meeting, which means that all activities take place with a capacity of 50 percent, will continue for the next 14 days,” he added.

Anies explained the basis for making decisions is on indicators that have been analyzed by the UI Faculty of Public Health team together with epidemiologists, Jakarta is actually on the easing indicator, because the total score reaches above 70.

“From the pandemic monitoring indicators compiled by the FKM UI team, the picture can be seen there. There are 3 elements, namely epidemiology, public health, and health facilities. Here we can see that the epidemiology score is 75, the public health score is 54, and the health facilities score is 83.Thus, the total score in DKI is 71, “explained Anies.

The Provincial Government does not want to be in a hurry in easing. Based on the results of monitoring from the DKI Jakarta Provincial Health Office, although the rate of incident in Jakarta is relatively controlled, in regional mapping, there are areas where the rate of incident rates is still quite high.

“The results of monitoring conducted by the Health Office in Jakarta, this is a picture of the mapping of the speed of the incident rate in Jakarta, in general the situation is relatively under control. There is one district, one village, where the incident rate is still there, still high, “he explained.

Jakarta is doing more tests than is required from WHO. WHO requires that a conduct 1,000 tests per 1 million population.

“Jakarta, with 11 million residents, must conduct 11,000 tests per week, and in DKI Jakarta at least this past week has conducted 14,000 tests per 1 million population,” he explained.

Anies urged Jakarta residents to ensure that they apply 3 important aspects in their daily lives to break the chain of Covid-19 transmission, including wearing masks, washing their hands, and keeping their distance.

“These three aspects need to be maintained and improved, “he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)