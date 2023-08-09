Jakarta Becomes the Most Polluted City in the World

Jakarta, MINA – A data report by Swiss air quality technology company IQAirI shows that the capital of Indonesia, Jakarta, topped the list as the city with the most polluted air in the world on Wednesday.

As quoted from Republika.co.id, Jakarta has consistently ranked among the 10 most polluted cities globally since May 2023.

According to IQAir, the city of more than 10 million people records unhealthy levels of air pollution almost every day. Jakartans have long complained of unhealthy air from chronic traffic, industrial smog and coal-fired power plants.

Some of them launched and won a civil lawsuit in 2021 demanding that the government take action to control air pollution.

The court at the time ruled that Indonesian President Joko Widodo should establish national air quality standards to protect human health. Meanwhile, the Minister of Health and the Governor of Jakarta must formulate a strategy to control air pollution.

C¹ breaths a day. If we breathe polluted air every day, (can cause) respiratory and lung diseases, even asthma. This can affect a child’s cognitive development or even mental health,” he said.

When asked about Jakarta’s pollution problem on Tuesday, Jokowi said the solution was to move the capital city from Jakarta to the Capital City of the Archipelago (IKN).

The IKN is currently being built by the government on the island of Kalimantan. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)