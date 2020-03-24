Jack Ma Donates Medical Devices to African Countries

Khartoum, MINA – Alibaba.com founder conglomerate is preparing donations for medical devices to countries in Africa, including Sudan, through the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation.

MINA correspondent in Khartoum reported that in the first phase Jack Ma sent 1.1 million test kits, 6 million masks, and 60,000 protective clothing.

Aid was distributed through Ethopia Airlines, Jack Ma’s Twitter tweet to Prime Minister of Ethopia Abiy Ahmed Ali on Monday.

Medical equipments for Sudan, arrived at Khartoum airport late Monday.

There has been no official statement from the authorities in Khartoum. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)