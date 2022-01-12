Israel’s Action to Restrict Islamic Waqf in Al-Aqsa Mosque Criticized

Jerusalem, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned Israel’s plan to limit and weaken the powers of the Jordanian Department of Islamic Endowments and maintenance at Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Similar actions were echoed by the Muslim-Christian Commission Supporting Jerusalem and the Holy Places.

At the start of the weekly cabinet meeting held in Jericho, PM Shtayyeh condemned Israel’s obstruction of the restoration and maintenance work of the Waqf at Al-Aqsa Mosque. He stressed Israel’s desire to take control of Islam’s third holiest site by revoking its power.

The Islamic Waqf is known to be in charge of the affairs of the walled Al-Aqsa Mosque complex and its 144 dunum areas. However, Israel allowed fanatical Jews into it and violated its sanctity.

Wafa reported on Wednesday, the Islamic-Christian Commission then echoed the Prime Minister’s fears. In a statement, they said Israel’s obstruction of the work of the Islamic Waqf Department had reached an unacceptable level.

The method taken by Israel is considered to have seriously threatened the authority of the Waqf as the party with exclusive responsibility for the management, restoration and maintenance of the Al-Aqsa Mosque complex.

The institution has gained legal, political and religious legitimacy from Jordan’s Hashemite trusteeship, over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem.

They also emphasized the obstruction of restoration work inside the mosque compound and the continuous attacks on Reconstruction Committee employees by Israeli police.

On the other hand, there has been an increase in daily disturbances in the mosque by Jewish fanatics who violate the sanctity of the mosque as a holy place for Muslims. This is a clear and dangerous indication of Israel’s intention to change the historical, legal and religious status quo of the Al-Aqsa Mosque.

The commission then said the continuation of these practices would provoke Muslim feelings. In fact, it is likely to have serious repercussions for which the Israeli occupation will be responsible.

They called on the Arab and Islamic worlds to take seriously the dangers facing Al-Aqsa Mosque, and to act at all levels to save and protect it from the dangers that it is facing. (T/RE1)

