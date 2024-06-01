Israelis Applaud Cease-fire Proposal Announced by US President

Tel Aviv, MINA – The families of Israeli hostages held in the Gaza Strip commended US President Joe Biden’s speech Friday in which he announced a new cease-fire proposal that he said was greenlighted by Tel Aviv, according to media reports.

The Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper as quoted by Anadolu Agency said the families, who hold US citizenship, hailed Biden’s laying out details of the proposal.

“It’s time to reach a deal immediately,” the families were quoted, “After 238 days of war, the world must take all necessary steps to put an end to this war, and to return all 125 captives to home.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s Office, however, responded to the speech with an intention to continue the military’s offensive in the Gaza Strip until all of Tel Aviv’s war goals are achieved.

The Palestinian resistance group, Hamas, said it positively views Biden’s “call to a permanent ceasefire, the Israeli forces’ withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, the reconstruction of Gaza, and the exchange of prisoners.”

The proposal has three phases, the first spanning six weeks and includes a full cease-fire, the withdrawal of Israeli forces from populated areas in Gaza and the exchange of prisoners.

Israel has killed more than 36,000 Palestinians in Gaza since October 7, 2023. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)