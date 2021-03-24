Israeli Warplanes’ Attack Causing Damage to Homes in Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Israeli warplanes launched, at dawn on Wednesday, air strikes targeting a number of locations in different areas of the Gaza Strip.

Wafa correspondent said that Israeli F-16 warplanes bombed a site southwest of Gaza City, with five missiles, destroying it, setting it ablaze, and damaging the homes and properties of neighboring citizens.

Warplanes bombed, with at least two missiles, another site in the city of Deir Al-Balah in the central Gaza Strip, destroying it and damaging the property of neighboring citizens, as firefighting vehicles and ambulances rushed to the site.

Meanwhile in the same day, settlers stormed the courtyards of the blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque, from the Mughrabi Gate, under the protection of the occupation police.

The Islamic Endowments Department in occupied Jerusalem reported that 57 settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque, carried out provocative tours, and performed Talmudic rituals in its courtyards, until they left it through Bab al-Silsila. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)