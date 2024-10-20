Israeli Warplanes Attack Housing Complex in Beit Lahiya, Northern Gaza

Gaza, MINA – Dozens of innocent Palestinian civilians were killed and injured tonight in an Israeli airstrike that targeted a residential complex in the town of Beit Lahiya in northern Gaza.

According to local sources as quoted by Wafa on Sunday, Israeli warplanes carried out intense bombing raids on Beit Lahiya, completely destroying a residential complex while civilians were inside, resulting in at least 73 fatalities and numerous injuries.

Many individuals are still trapped under the rubble, with rescue teams unable to reach them.

Additionally, Israeli quadcopter drones fired on tents housing displaced families in the courtyard of Al-Awda Hospital and directly targeted an ambulance.

The ongoing Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7, 2023, has so far resulted in 42,519 documented Palestinian fatalities, with an additional 99,637 individuals sustaining injuries, the majority of whom are women and children.

Thousands are also feared dead under the rubble of destroyed structures across the war-torn enclave, with civil defense teams and emergency services unable to reach several areas due to safety concerns amid the indiscriminate Israeli attacks. (T/RE1/P2)

